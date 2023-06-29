Previous
Zen by kjarn
Zen

I've walked past this statue in someones garden many times and thought how lovely it looked but now I've finally got a photo, it actually looks pretty ordinary
29th June 2023 29th Jun 23

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Susan Wakely ace
So funny when this happens. It is very Zen.
June 29th, 2023  
Diana ace
I think it is lovely, it should have a bit more greenery around it though ;-)
June 29th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
@ludwigsdiana it actually did have more greenery around it but also a window on either side. I lost most of the greenery cropping out the windows unfortunately.
June 29th, 2023  
