187 / 365
Prague
The Yellow Penguins with Charles Bridge in the background.
6th July 2023
6th Jul 23
4
3
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
4715
photos
112
followers
113
following
51% complete
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
6th July 2023 2:23pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
holiday
,
prague
,
charles
,
“
,
bridge”
,
“yellow
,
penguins”
Casablanca
ace
Welcome to Prague! Wishing you the best of times everywhere you go. Love this shot!
July 6th, 2023
Mags
ace
Lined up like soldiers! Cool capture!
July 6th, 2023
Diana
ace
How stunning is this, I know th bridge very well but have never seen the penguins!
July 6th, 2023
Lisa Brown
very interesting. what a nice capture
July 6th, 2023
