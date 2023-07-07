Sign up
Previous
188 / 365
Umbrella Man
Wandering around Prague we’ve come across some wonderfully quirky sculptures.
7th July 2023
7th Jul 23
1
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4716
photos
112
followers
113
following
51% complete
View this month »
181
182
183
184
185
186
187
188
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
7th July 2023 10:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
holiday
,
sculpture
,
prague
,
‘umbrella
,
man’
Casablanca
ace
He is very cool. Pal of Mary Poppins?
July 7th, 2023
