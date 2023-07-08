Previous
Church of Our Lady by kjarn
Church of Our Lady

I couldn’t get in to have a look as there was a service going on so I climbed 430 steps to the viewing area on the roof and spotted the interior of this beautiful church in Dresden in Germany through a window
8th July 2023 8th Jul 23

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Casablanca ace
Wow, what a vista! Always wanted to visit Dresden and have not yet. Enjoying following your travels.
July 8th, 2023  
Lisa Brown
Very beautiful. You did a great job capturing a lot of the beautiful features of this church. Well worth your effort.
July 8th, 2023  
Diana ace
What a great reward, stunning capture of this beautiful church.
July 8th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
@casablanca @lisab514 @ludwigsdiana thank you for the favs ladies. My legs are now paying for the climb but so glad I did it.
July 8th, 2023  
Mags ace
Gorgeous paintings and details!
July 8th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful. I have a vision of you finding a ladder and scaling the roof.
July 8th, 2023  
