Previous
189 / 365
Church of Our Lady
I couldn’t get in to have a look as there was a service going on so I climbed 430 steps to the viewing area on the roof and spotted the interior of this beautiful church in Dresden in Germany through a window
8th July 2023
8th Jul 23
6
3
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Tags
church
,
holiday
,
germany
,
dresden
Casablanca
ace
Wow, what a vista! Always wanted to visit Dresden and have not yet. Enjoying following your travels.
July 8th, 2023
Lisa Brown
Very beautiful. You did a great job capturing a lot of the beautiful features of this church. Well worth your effort.
July 8th, 2023
Diana
ace
What a great reward, stunning capture of this beautiful church.
July 8th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
@casablanca
@lisab514
@ludwigsdiana
thank you for the favs ladies. My legs are now paying for the climb but so glad I did it.
July 8th, 2023
Mags
ace
Gorgeous paintings and details!
July 8th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful. I have a vision of you finding a ladder and scaling the roof.
July 8th, 2023
