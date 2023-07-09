Sign up
190 / 365
Berlin Palace
Another full on day of sightseeing around Berlin, Germany
9th July 2023
9th Jul 23
3
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4718
photos
112
followers
113
following
52% complete
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
9th July 2023 3:17pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
holiday
,
germany
,
berlin
,
palace’
,
‘berlin
Mags
ace
Yeah! That's the way to cool off. Super capture!
July 9th, 2023
Diana
ace
What a wonderful sight, you sure had your camera in the right position ;-)
July 9th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Great shot. Looks a bit like Charlottenberg palace, but The fountains make me think it could be elsewhere. Berlin is a fantastic city, we lived there for four years.
July 9th, 2023
