191 / 365
Church
The ceiling in the Archcathedral Basilica of St Peter and St Paul in Poznan, Poland
10th July 2023
10th Jul 23
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Tags
church
,
holiday
,
poland
,
poznan
Mags
ace
Lovely capture of this unique art!
July 10th, 2023
