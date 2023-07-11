Previous
Staircase by kjarn
192 / 365

Staircase

The stairs in The Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland
11th July 2023 11th Jul 23

Kathy A

@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Wow, what a stunning staircase
July 11th, 2023  
Love the bendy shape. Hope you floated down them in a grand frock!
July 11th, 2023  
just looking at it my legs are shaking. but like @casablanca i do love the bendy shape. aces!
July 11th, 2023  
A wonderful staircase
July 11th, 2023  
@casablanca of course 😂😂. Thank you for the fav
July 11th, 2023  
A great shape and pov.
July 11th, 2023  
@wakelys thank you for the fav
July 11th, 2023  
Beautiful marble stairway!
July 11th, 2023  
Excellent curving stairs, good viewpoint.
July 11th, 2023  
@marlboromaam @boxplayer thank you for the favs ladies
July 11th, 2023  
