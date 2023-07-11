Sign up
Previous
192 / 365
Staircase
The stairs in The Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland
11th July 2023
11th Jul 23
10
4
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4720
photos
112
followers
113
following
52% complete
15
10
4
2023
iPhone 14 Pro Max
11th July 2023 10:44am
Public
holiday
,
stairs
,
poland
,
warsaw
Lesley
ace
Wow, what a stunning staircase
July 11th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Love the bendy shape. Hope you floated down them in a grand frock!
July 11th, 2023
summerfield
ace
just looking at it my legs are shaking. but like
@casablanca
i do love the bendy shape. aces!
July 11th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A wonderful staircase
July 11th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
@casablanca
of course 😂😂. Thank you for the fav
July 11th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A great shape and pov.
July 11th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
@wakelys
thank you for the fav
July 11th, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful marble stairway!
July 11th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Excellent curving stairs, good viewpoint.
July 11th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
@marlboromaam
@boxplayer
thank you for the favs ladies
July 11th, 2023
