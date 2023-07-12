Previous
Suitcases by kjarn
193 / 365

Suitcases

Spent the afternoon at Auschwitz, such a somber experience
12th July 2023 12th Jul 23

Kathy A

@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Susan Wakely ace
Such a strong story being told here.
July 12th, 2023  
