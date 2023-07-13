Previous
St Mary’s Basilica by kjarn
194 / 365

St Mary’s Basilica

Visited this beautiful church in Krakow, Poland today
13th July 2023 13th Jul 23

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Lesley ace
Fabulous decoration in this church
July 13th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Amazing
July 13th, 2023  
Mags ace
Wow! So beautiful and ornate.
July 13th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
@marlboromaam it was so hard to choose a photo to post as the whole church was so ornately beautiful. Thank you for the fav
July 13th, 2023  
Babs ace
Wow it looks amazing.
July 13th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Wow- that artistry is amazing!!
July 14th, 2023  
