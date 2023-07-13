Sign up
Previous
194 / 365
St Mary’s Basilica
Visited this beautiful church in Krakow, Poland today
13th July 2023
13th Jul 23
6
2
Kathy A
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4722
photos
112
followers
113
following
Tags
church
,
holiday
,
poland
,
basilica
,
krakow
Lesley
Fabulous decoration in this church
July 13th, 2023
Corinne C
Amazing
July 13th, 2023
Mags
Wow! So beautiful and ornate.
July 13th, 2023
Kathy A
@marlboromaam
it was so hard to choose a photo to post as the whole church was so ornately beautiful. Thank you for the fav
July 13th, 2023
Babs
Wow it looks amazing.
July 13th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
Wow- that artistry is amazing!!
July 14th, 2023
