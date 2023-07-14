Sign up
Previous
195 / 365
Hungarian Parliament Building
Our bus trip is over and we are now in Budapest ready to start the river cruise.
14th July 2023
14th Jul 23
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Tags
holiday
,
parliament
,
budapest
,
hungary
,
‘hungarian
,
building’
Mags
ace
Wow! Great night capture, Kathy!
July 14th, 2023
