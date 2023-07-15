Sign up
196 / 365
No Dogs Allowed
I spotted this sign in a bush in Budapest. I hope no dogs were thinking of going into this bush 🤣
15th July 2023
15th Jul 23
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4724
photos
113
followers
113
following
53% complete
189
190
191
192
193
194
195
196
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
15th July 2023 9:27am
Tags
sign
,
holiday
,
budapest
,
hungary
Issi Bannerman
ace
An interesting sign, and an interesting place to put it!
July 16th, 2023
