No Dogs Allowed by kjarn
196 / 365

No Dogs Allowed

I spotted this sign in a bush in Budapest. I hope no dogs were thinking of going into this bush 🤣
15th July 2023 15th Jul 23

Kathy A

Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
An interesting sign, and an interesting place to put it!
July 16th, 2023  
