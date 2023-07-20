Sign up
Previous
201 / 365
Cathedral
St Peter’s Cathedral in Regensburg, Germany has beautiful stained glass windows
20th July 2023
20th Jul 23
2
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4729
photos
112
followers
113
following
55% complete
194
195
196
197
198
199
200
201
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
20th July 2023 2:35pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
cathedral
,
holiday
,
germany
,
regensburg
JackieR
ace
Love the light on that statue
July 20th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful capture with a great light
July 20th, 2023
