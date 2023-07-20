Previous
Cathedral by kjarn
201 / 365

Cathedral

St Peter’s Cathedral in Regensburg, Germany has beautiful stained glass windows
20th July 2023 20th Jul 23

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
55% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Love the light on that statue
July 20th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful capture with a great light
July 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise