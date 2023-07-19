Sign up
Previous
200 / 365
Castle
We spent the day in Cesky Krumlov in the Czech Republic today, it’s such a beautiful town.
19th July 2023
19th Jul 23
6
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
4728
photos
113
followers
113
following
54% complete
View this month »
193
194
195
196
197
198
199
200
Views
10
Comments
6
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
19th July 2023 10:58am
Tags
holiday
,
‘czech
,
republic’
,
‘cesky
,
krumlov’
Susan Wakely
ace
Great pov of this interesting looking castle.
July 19th, 2023
Mags
ace
Lovely view of that tower!
July 19th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Lovely framing!
July 19th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A nice photo pov and framing
July 19th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely capture.
July 19th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely!
July 19th, 2023
