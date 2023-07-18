Previous
Durnstein by kjarn
199 / 365

Durnstein

Our ship is sandwiched between two others at the port in Durnstein. It was fun walking through the other shop to get on and off
18th July 2023 18th Jul 23

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
54% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a beautiful scene and lovely framing.
July 19th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Nicely framed. I hope that you have friendly neighbours.
July 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise