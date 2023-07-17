Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
198 / 365
Brightening up Vienna
Street art is encouraged along the sides of the Danube River in an attempt to brighten up the city. Some is really good, some are utter rubbish
17th July 2023
17th Jul 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4726
photos
113
followers
113
following
54% complete
View this month »
191
192
193
194
195
196
197
198
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
17th July 2023 5:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
graffiti
,
holiday
,
vienna
,
austria
,
art’
,
‘street
Mags
ace
I love the face! The rest, I can do without.
July 17th, 2023
Dawn
ace
I’m with Mags on this the face is nice the rest not good but a nice image of both
July 17th, 2023
Babs
ace
She really looks as though she is watching you.
July 18th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close