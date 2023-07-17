Previous
Brightening up Vienna by kjarn
Brightening up Vienna

Street art is encouraged along the sides of the Danube River in an attempt to brighten up the city. Some is really good, some are utter rubbish
17th July 2023 17th Jul 23

Kathy A

@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
I love the face! The rest, I can do without.
July 17th, 2023  
I’m with Mags on this the face is nice the rest not good but a nice image of both
July 17th, 2023  
She really looks as though she is watching you.
July 18th, 2023  
