Love Locks by kjarn
Love Locks

Apparently there are over 40,000 love locks attached to the Hohenzollern Bridge in Cologne, Germany.
26th July 2023 26th Jul 23

Lesley ace
Wow! It seems red is the magic colour in Germany.
July 26th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
My goodness. So many. That must add a lot of weight to the railings.
July 26th, 2023  
Mags ace
That's a whole lotta love! Nice for the song title challenge... Whole Lotta Love - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HQmmM_qwG4k
July 26th, 2023  
