207 / 365
Love Locks
Apparently there are over 40,000 love locks attached to the Hohenzollern Bridge in Cologne, Germany.
26th July 2023
26th Jul 23
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Photo Details
Tags
bridge
holiday
germany
cologne
‘love
locks’
Lesley
ace
Wow! It seems red is the magic colour in Germany.
July 26th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
My goodness. So many. That must add a lot of weight to the railings.
July 26th, 2023
Mags
ace
That's a whole lotta love! Nice for the song title challenge... Whole Lotta Love -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HQmmM_qwG4k
July 26th, 2023
