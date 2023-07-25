Previous
Rudesheimer Kaffee
Rudesheimer Kaffee

An alcoholic coffee drink from Rüdesheim am Rein. Flambée brandy and sugar in a Rüdesheim cup to dissolve sugar. Add hot coffee and top with whipped cream.

It nearly blew my head off.
Kathy A

Susan Wakely ace
I am not a coffee drinker but it looks and sounds a fun drink.
July 25th, 2023  
Mags ace
Wow! I'll take one too. =)
July 25th, 2023  
