Previous
206 / 365
Rudesheimer Kaffee
An alcoholic coffee drink from Rüdesheim am Rein. Flambée brandy and sugar in a Rüdesheim cup to dissolve sugar. Add hot coffee and top with whipped cream.
It nearly blew my head off.
25th July 2023
25th Jul 23
2
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
25th July 2023 11:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
holiday
,
germany
,
rüdesheim
,
‘brandy
,
coffee’
Susan Wakely
ace
I am not a coffee drinker but it looks and sounds a fun drink.
July 25th, 2023
Mags
ace
Wow! I'll take one too. =)
July 25th, 2023
