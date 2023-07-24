Previous
When you’ve got to go, you’ve got to go by kjarn
When you’ve got to go, you’ve got to go

Found this hilarious fountain in Miltenberg.
24th July 2023 24th Jul 23

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
JackieR ace
Is there one opposite of females squatting??
July 24th, 2023  
Lin ace
LOL - what a find!
July 24th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond nope 🤣🤣
July 24th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Lol, that's so funny!
July 24th, 2023  
Diana ace
Hilarious, what a great find and shot!
July 24th, 2023  
Olwynne
Made me smile!
July 24th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
@corinnec I think so too. Thank you for the fav
July 24th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Ha ha, brilliant! The satisfied smile on the middle guy is hysterical
July 24th, 2023  
Call me Joe ace
👌🤣⭐️
July 24th, 2023  
