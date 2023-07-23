Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
204 / 365
Schneeballen
Otherwise known as Snowball, a cake made in Rothenburg in Germany
23rd July 2023
23rd Jul 23
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4732
photos
112
followers
113
following
55% complete
View this month »
197
198
199
200
201
202
203
204
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
23rd July 2023 4:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cake
,
holiday
,
germany
,
rothenburg
,
schneeballen
Mags
ace
Oh wow! They look so yummy!!!
July 23rd, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Fantastisch, sehr lecker!
July 23rd, 2023
Kathy A
ace
@casablanca
thank you for the fav. Yes, they were tasty
July 23rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close