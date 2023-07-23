Previous
Schneeballen by kjarn
204 / 365

Schneeballen

Otherwise known as Snowball, a cake made in Rothenburg in Germany
23rd July 2023 23rd Jul 23

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
55% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Oh wow! They look so yummy!!!
July 23rd, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Fantastisch, sehr lecker!
July 23rd, 2023  
Kathy A ace
@casablanca thank you for the fav. Yes, they were tasty
July 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise