Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
203 / 365
New and Old
A modern day sculpture with the old Town Hall in the background in Bamberg in Germany
22nd July 2023
22nd Jul 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4731
photos
112
followers
113
following
55% complete
View this month »
196
197
198
199
200
201
202
203
Photo Details
Views
12
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
22nd July 2023 11:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
holiday
,
sculpture
,
germany
,
bamberg
,
hall’
,
‘town
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close