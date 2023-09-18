Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
261 / 365
Stationery
Some envelopes I found in a drawer
18th September 2023
18th Sep 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4789
photos
115
followers
114
following
71% complete
View this month »
254
255
256
257
258
259
260
261
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
18th September 2023 4:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
envelopes
,
stationery
,
sept23words
Babs
ace
Makes a nice pattern.
September 18th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
They look very pretty
September 18th, 2023
Diana
ace
I love the way you present them, such a pretty pattern and great blues.
September 18th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close