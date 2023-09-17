Sign up
Previous
260 / 365
Clown
I took two of my grandies to the circus
17th September 2023
17th Sep 23
4
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Tags
clown
,
circus
Babs
ace
Oh, wow that would be a nightmare for me. I really don't like clowns. I find them so creepy. Hope the grandkids enjoyed it.
September 17th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
@onewing
they absolutely loved it
September 17th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous colourful shot, I have not been in a circus for at least 40 years ;-)
September 17th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
@ludwigsdiana
they are very different now as they aren’t using exotic animals anymore
September 17th, 2023
