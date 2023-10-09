Sign up
282 / 365
Simplicity
I quite liked these buds against the fence
9th October 2023
9th Oct 23
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
fence
,
buds
Boxplayer
ace
Elegant
October 9th, 2023
Diana
ace
You have a great eye Kathy, it looks fabulous!
October 9th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
@ludwigsdiana
thank you for the fav Diana
October 9th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely colours.
October 9th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
@jamibann
thank you for the fav Issi
October 9th, 2023
