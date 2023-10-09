Previous
Simplicity by kjarn
282 / 365

Simplicity

I quite liked these buds against the fence
9th October 2023 9th Oct 23

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
77% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Elegant
October 9th, 2023  
Diana ace
You have a great eye Kathy, it looks fabulous!
October 9th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
@ludwigsdiana thank you for the fav Diana
October 9th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely colours.
October 9th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
@jamibann thank you for the fav Issi
October 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise