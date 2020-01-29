Previous
I swear he's grinning at something by koalagardens
Photo 1767

I swear he's grinning at something

Newman and can you see the photo bomber?
Thank you for the awesome concern and support here.
29th January 2020

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
484% complete

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shot of Newman hanging loose! He must be grinning at the photobomber that I cannot see. An insect between eye and nose maybe?
January 29th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@ludwigsdiana totally right - a mosquito!
January 29th, 2020  
