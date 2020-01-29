Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1767
I swear he's grinning at something
Newman and can you see the photo bomber?
Thank you for the awesome concern and support here.
29th January 2020
29th Jan 20
2
0
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
2557
photos
224
followers
191
following
484% complete
View this month »
1760
1761
1762
1763
1764
1765
1766
1767
Latest from all albums
1763
1764
674
1765
675
676
1766
1767
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
27th January 2020 6:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
newman
,
theme-composition
,
wildandfree
,
sixws-101
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of Newman hanging loose! He must be grinning at the photobomber that I cannot see. An insect between eye and nose maybe?
January 29th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@ludwigsdiana
totally right - a mosquito!
January 29th, 2020
