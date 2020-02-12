Sign up
Photo 1781
way way up high
Bit of a neck-aching shot to look up through the canopy and capture Phoenix nearly 30 metres up a mature red gum.
Still raining ... :)
12th February 2020
12th Feb 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
2585
photos
227
followers
198
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
10th February 2020 1:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
wildandfree
