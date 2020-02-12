Previous
Next
way way up high by koalagardens
Photo 1781

way way up high

Bit of a neck-aching shot to look up through the canopy and capture Phoenix nearly 30 metres up a mature red gum.
Still raining ... :)
12th February 2020 12th Feb 20

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
487% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise