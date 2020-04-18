Sign up
Photo 1846
end of the day
I think Hugo sees me ;)
18th April 2020
18th Apr 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
koala
hugo
wildandfree
Desi
Wow I just love the simplicity of the colour palette in all your koala photos, as well as the sharpness and clarity of the images, and the artistry. What a wonderful collection you have
April 18th, 2020
