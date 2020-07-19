Previous
it's only natural ... by koalagardens
it's only natural ...

... to sleep in the most uncomfortable seeming positions. I love how Khamin is holding onto her foot.
19th July 2020

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
