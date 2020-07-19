Sign up
Photo 1938
it's only natural ...
... to sleep in the most uncomfortable seeming positions. I love how Khamin is holding onto her foot.
19th July 2020
19th Jul 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
wildandfree
,
khamin
