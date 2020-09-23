Previous
tallowwood bliss by koalagardens
Photo 2004

tallowwood bliss

Bullet enjoying breakfast and quality control testing in the plantation.
23rd September 2020 23rd Sep 20

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
marlboromaam ace
Handsome fella!
September 24th, 2020  
Islandgirl ace
Beautiful portrait!
September 24th, 2020  
Mallory ace
Love how this is framed.
September 24th, 2020  
Sally Ings ace
Beautiful, such great detail
September 24th, 2020  
Carole Sandford ace
Super close up!
September 24th, 2020  
