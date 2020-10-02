Previous
can a picture tell a lie? by koalagardens
Photo 2013

can a picture tell a lie?

https://youtu.be/ZoCNzQ6T6bQ for the real story. This is Bullet at the top back and Swaggie. Real life for wild koalas.
Seasons theme? Yep spring season and breeding season.
2nd October 2020 2nd Oct 20

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Aaww... Quite the pair!
October 3rd, 2020  
