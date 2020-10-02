Sign up
Photo 2013
can a picture tell a lie?
https://youtu.be/ZoCNzQ6T6bQ
for the real story. This is Bullet at the top back and Swaggie. Real life for wild koalas.
Seasons theme? Yep spring season and breeding season.
2nd October 2020
2nd Oct 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
3077
photos
240
followers
214
following
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
2nd October 2020 8:46am
Privacy
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
bullet
,
swaggie
,
theme-seasons
,
wildandfree
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Aaww... Quite the pair!
October 3rd, 2020
