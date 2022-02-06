Previous
and the dry by koalagardens
Photo 2505

and the dry

if you compare to yesterday's photo, koalas don't really care about the rain, Matilda looks much the same except the outside of her fur is dry now.
6th February 2022 6th Feb 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details

Diana ace
Amazing how they just hang in there! Fabulous shot of her.
February 7th, 2022  
