Photo 2505
and the dry
if you compare to yesterday's photo, koalas don't really care about the rain, Matilda looks much the same except the outside of her fur is dry now.
6th February 2022
6th Feb 22
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4074
photos
263
followers
255
following
2498
2499
2500
2501
2502
2503
2504
2505
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
5th February 2022 6:40am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
matilda
,
wildandfree
,
ndao1
Diana
ace
Amazing how they just hang in there! Fabulous shot of her.
February 7th, 2022
