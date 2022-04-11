Sign up
Photo 2556
gotcha
the right way to eat leaves is from base to tip
11th April 2022
11th Apr 22
1
0
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4192
photos
264
followers
255
following
2549
2550
2551
2552
2553
2554
2555
2556
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
9th April 2022 10:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
bullet
,
wildandfree
Mags
ace
LOL! Good to know.
April 11th, 2022
Leave a Comment
