gotcha by koalagardens
gotcha

the right way to eat leaves is from base to tip
11th April 2022 11th Apr 22

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Mags ace
LOL! Good to know.
April 11th, 2022  
