when you just can't hold your head up any more by koalagardens
when you just can't hold your head up any more

use the fork of a tree to hold it for you ... oh Pearl really?
11th November 2022 11th Nov 22

KoalaGardens🐨

Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Sylvia du Toit
Well done! fav.
November 12th, 2022  
Dawn ace
Sweet
November 12th, 2022  
carol white ace
Great capture
November 12th, 2022  
Sally Ings ace
Fabulous capture
November 12th, 2022  
Lesley ace
We’ve all been there…
November 12th, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a great shot!
November 12th, 2022  
