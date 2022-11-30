Previous
favourite spot by koalagardens
favourite spot

I've seen Orion sleep in this very position in this very spot a few times now - honest his head is fine 🤭
30th November 2022 30th Nov 22

KoalaGardens🐨

Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
carol white ace
Bottoms up,a great capture.Fav😊
December 2nd, 2022  
Diana ace
Is he still alive? What an amazing position and capture.
December 2nd, 2022  
Margaret Brown ace
Well it must be comfy!! Lol
December 2nd, 2022  
