Photo 2790
still naming
the vote may take a couple of days but I'm enjoying the face meanwhile
1st December 2022
1st Dec 22
6
5
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4665
photos
256
followers
257
following
764% complete
2783
2784
2785
2786
2787
2788
2789
2790
2786
2787
1706
1707
2788
2789
1708
2790
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
29th November 2022 4:34pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
new
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Diana
ace
That has to be the cutest little face, love the way it's looking at you!
December 4th, 2022
Sand Lily
ace
So cute.
December 4th, 2022
Chris Cook
ace
Such a lovely portrait
December 4th, 2022
Christina
ace
Awww lovely
December 4th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
Love to know what names have been offered. He/she is a darling!
December 4th, 2022
Babs
ace
Aw it is so cute. Do we know if it is a boy or girl yet too?
December 4th, 2022
