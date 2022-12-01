Previous
still naming by koalagardens
Photo 2790

still naming

the vote may take a couple of days but I'm enjoying the face meanwhile
1st December 2022 1st Dec 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
That has to be the cutest little face, love the way it's looking at you!
December 4th, 2022  
So cute.
December 4th, 2022  
Such a lovely portrait
December 4th, 2022  
Awww lovely
December 4th, 2022  
Love to know what names have been offered. He/she is a darling!
December 4th, 2022  
Aw it is so cute. Do we know if it is a boy or girl yet too?
December 4th, 2022  
