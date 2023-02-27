Previous
nose patterns are the key by koalagardens
Photo 2878

nose patterns are the key

If I didn't catch that obvious Grace nose pattern, it could have been tricky figuring if this was Grace, Wattle or Eddie as those 3 have very similar fur colour
27th February 2023

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
