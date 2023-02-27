Sign up
Photo 2878
nose patterns are the key
If I didn't catch that obvious Grace nose pattern, it could have been tricky figuring if this was Grace, Wattle or Eddie as those 3 have very similar fur colour
27th February 2023
27th Feb 23
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
grace
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
