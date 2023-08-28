Sign up
Photo 3035
a little Hope
I think Wattle may have moved away as it is the time of dispersion now, but Hope is still here quite often.
28th August 2023
28th Aug 23
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Views
19
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
27th August 2023 11:06am
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
hope
conservation
koala
marsupial
wildandfree
ndao17
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely!
August 29th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Let's hope Hope will stay - such a beauty !
August 29th, 2023
Jacqueline
ace
Gorgeous shot
August 29th, 2023
Desi
She looks content and sleepy
August 29th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Looking like she’s happy to pose
August 29th, 2023
