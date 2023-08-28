Previous
a little Hope by koalagardens
Photo 3035

a little Hope

I think Wattle may have moved away as it is the time of dispersion now, but Hope is still here quite often.
28th August 2023 28th Aug 23

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely!
August 29th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Let's hope Hope will stay - such a beauty !
August 29th, 2023  
Jacqueline ace
Gorgeous shot
August 29th, 2023  
Desi
She looks content and sleepy
August 29th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Looking like she’s happy to pose
August 29th, 2023  
