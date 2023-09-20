Sign up
Previous
Photo 3058
I mean them leaves are poison ya know
anything else would die eating eucalyptols and even koalas have to be careful how much they take in. that nose is a full scientific laboratory.
20th September 2023
20th Sep 23
3
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Diana
ace
Such a perfect shot for this interesting fact.
September 21st, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
That's really clever
September 21st, 2023
haskar
ace
Interesting infirmation. Let's protect koalas and eucalyptus trees.
September 21st, 2023
