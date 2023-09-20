Previous
I mean them leaves are poison ya know by koalagardens
I mean them leaves are poison ya know

anything else would die eating eucalyptols and even koalas have to be careful how much they take in. that nose is a full scientific laboratory.
KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Diana ace
Such a perfect shot for this interesting fact.
September 21st, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
That's really clever
September 21st, 2023  
haskar ace
Interesting infirmation. Let's protect koalas and eucalyptus trees.
September 21st, 2023  
