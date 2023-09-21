Sign up
Photo 3059
those smelly boys
but with good reason - they mark their territory by wiping the pungent oil on trees
21st September 2023
21st Sep 23
KoalaGardens🐨
KoalaGardens🐨
I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
koala
joey
marsupial
wildandfree
Issi Bannerman
Such an interesting fact. Koalas are amazing.
September 22nd, 2023
Diana
These facts are all so amazing. What is more amazing is that you got the perfect shot for each :-)
September 22nd, 2023
Babs
I love your koala facts.
September 22nd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
And this oily scent gland looks like a heart
September 22nd, 2023
