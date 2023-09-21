Previous
those smelly boys by koalagardens
Photo 3059

those smelly boys

but with good reason - they mark their territory by wiping the pungent oil on trees
21st September 2023 21st Sep 23

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
838% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Such an interesting fact. Koalas are amazing.
September 22nd, 2023  
Diana ace
These facts are all so amazing. What is more amazing is that you got the perfect shot for each :-)
September 22nd, 2023  
Babs ace
I love your koala facts.
September 22nd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
And this oily scent gland looks like a heart
September 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise