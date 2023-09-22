Sign up
Photo 3060
the sounds of the aussie bush
it is something to hear indeed
22nd September 2023
22nd Sep 23
4
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Beryl Lloyd
ace
From your videos not a very melodious sound!!
September 27th, 2023
Mags
ace
Great shot!
September 27th, 2023
Linda Godwin
I imagine it a wonderful song to hear
September 27th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful face pic and so interesting fact!
September 27th, 2023
