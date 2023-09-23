Sign up
Photo 3060
yep hundreds
so few calories they have to stuff themselves, literally
23rd September 2023
23rd Sep 23
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Desi
Quite incredible!
September 23rd, 2023
Diana
ace
That is so amazing, good that there are so many trees.
September 23rd, 2023
Brian
ace
Wow!
September 23rd, 2023
