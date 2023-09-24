Sign up
Photo 3061
they sure can look it tho
the hilarious positions and deep sleeps are not because they are drunk or stoned. it is still a popular myth I hear however
24th September 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Issi Bannerman
ace
Ha ha ... looks a little tipsy!
September 24th, 2023
haskar
ace
Lovely pose. We love personifying animal behavior.
September 24th, 2023
