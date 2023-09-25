Sign up
Photo 3062
that's very long!
it's the size of my little finger in a human, but a whopper in the koala
25th September 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
koala
joey
marsupial
wildandfree
Diana
Goodness that sure is an amazing fact!
September 25th, 2023
winghong_ho
Interesting to know that fact.
September 25th, 2023
