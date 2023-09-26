Sign up
Photo 3063
no wonder they sleep so much
so now we know they have to eat hundreds of leaves, and fill that 2 metre long caecum every day - that's why they flop into a deep long sleep. not drunk and not lazy - just digesting
26th September 2023
26th Sep 23
KoalaGardens🐨
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
