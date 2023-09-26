Previous
no wonder they sleep so much by koalagardens
Photo 3063

no wonder they sleep so much

so now we know they have to eat hundreds of leaves, and fill that 2 metre long caecum every day - that's why they flop into a deep long sleep. not drunk and not lazy - just digesting
26th September 2023 26th Sep 23

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details

