Previous
Photo 3074
all tuckered out
doing what they do best
6th October 2023
6th Oct 23
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
koala
joey
valentine
marsupial
wildandfree
ndao19
John Falconer
ace
I think they spend their lives tuckered out!! 💤💤💤
October 8th, 2023
