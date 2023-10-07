Previous
slowly getting better by koalagardens
slowly getting better

Hopefully Grace will come out to the kindy enclosure this week. She has had a very up and down recovery so far after being attacked by 5 dogs in August.
Jesika
It’s so very sad, the chaos that uncontrolled dogs cause, and it really isn’t necessary. So sorry one of your precious charges has been attacked and hopefully the mental trauma will ease as does the physical.
October 8th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Aww so very sad that she was attacked. Lovely close up of her.
October 8th, 2023  
