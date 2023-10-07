Sign up
Photo 3075
slowly getting better
Hopefully Grace will come out to the kindy enclosure this week. She has had a very up and down recovery so far after being attacked by 5 dogs in August.
7th October 2023
7th Oct 23
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
grace
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Jesika
It’s so very sad, the chaos that uncontrolled dogs cause, and it really isn’t necessary. So sorry one of your precious charges has been attacked and hopefully the mental trauma will ease as does the physical.
October 8th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Aww so very sad that she was attacked. Lovely close up of her.
October 8th, 2023
