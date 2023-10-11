Previous
observing movement by koalagardens
observing movement

Grace is climbing well in the trees. you can see a dark patch, that is where fur was shaved in hospital and where she had some small puncture wounds 2 months ago.
11th October 2023

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
carol white ace
A lovely capture of Grace.Fav😊
October 12th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely to see her active with a determined look on that little face as she climbs the tree! Keep going girl ! fav
October 12th, 2023  
haskar ace
Beautiful scene. Stay healthy Grace.
October 12th, 2023  
Michelle
Good to see her moving, lovely capture
October 12th, 2023  
