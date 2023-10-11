Sign up
Photo 3079
observing movement
Grace is climbing well in the trees. you can see a dark patch, that is where fur was shaved in hospital and where she had some small puncture wounds 2 months ago.
11th October 2023
11th Oct 23
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
16
4
5
365
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
11th October 2023 7:49am
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
grace
australia
conservation
koala
joey
marsupial
wildandfree
ndao19
carol white
ace
A lovely capture of Grace.Fav😊
October 12th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely to see her active with a determined look on that little face as she climbs the tree! Keep going girl ! fav
October 12th, 2023
haskar
ace
Beautiful scene. Stay healthy Grace.
October 12th, 2023
Michelle
Good to see her moving, lovely capture
October 12th, 2023
