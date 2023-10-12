Previous
contemplating the little things by koalagardens
Photo 3080

contemplating the little things

Grace is such a beauty and so far she is doing really well here
12th October 2023 12th Oct 23

KoalaGardens🐨


@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Mags
She's just plain beautiful!
October 13th, 2023  
carol white
Her eyes 👀 are bright and perky.Fav😊
October 13th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
Ooh such a little beauty ! - and so glad she is still improving ! - So many elements to mend after an attack ! fav
October 13th, 2023  
Elyse Klemchuk
Grace looks wonderful! Her eyes look bright! Keep up the good work in kindy, Grace!
October 13th, 2023  
Dawn
Such a delightful shot
October 13th, 2023  
Beverley
So wonderful to see
October 13th, 2023  
