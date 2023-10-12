Sign up
Previous
Photo 3080
contemplating the little things
Grace is such a beauty and so far she is doing really well here
12th October 2023
12th Oct 23
6
8
KoalaGardens🐨
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
5275
photos
255
followers
250
following
Views
28
Comments
6
Fav's
8
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
11th October 2023 7:50am
Public
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
grace
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
ndao19
Mags
She's just plain beautiful!
October 13th, 2023
carol white
Her eyes 👀 are bright and perky.Fav😊
October 13th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
Ooh such a little beauty ! - and so glad she is still improving ! - So many elements to mend after an attack ! fav
October 13th, 2023
Elyse Klemchuk
Grace looks wonderful! Her eyes look bright! Keep up the good work in kindy, Grace!
October 13th, 2023
Dawn
Such a delightful shot
October 13th, 2023
Beverley
So wonderful to see
October 13th, 2023
