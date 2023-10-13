Previous
that nose pattern! by koalagardens
that nose pattern!

June's joey has the best nose pattern - when I can glimpse it anyway!
13th October 2023 13th Oct 23

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Diana ace
It looks as id June is giving her joey a big cuddle, such a cute little face!
October 15th, 2023  
Brian ace
So cute
October 15th, 2023  
