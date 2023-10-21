Previous
mini me by koalagardens
Photo 3089

mini me

June's joey really looks like a little mini her today lol
21st October 2023 21st Oct 23

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
gloria jones ace
Super capture :)
October 22nd, 2023  
Ellen E
too sweet!
October 22nd, 2023  
Margaret Brown ace
Ahh so sweet, fav
October 22nd, 2023  
