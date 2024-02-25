Previous
last negative space for a Tawny by koalagardens
Photo 3216

last negative space for a Tawny

I've enjoyed this week so much and really thought about the negative space concept, trying to make it not simply minimalism
25th February 2024 25th Feb 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
881% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Wylie ace
Fabulous birds, but let’s have a wine🤣
February 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise